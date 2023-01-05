Classy abode

THIS home is quintessential White Gum Valley.

From the lush back garden and sheltered deck to the airy open plan design and spacious rooms, this property has all the hallmarks of the suburb.

Open plan living really comes into its own during the WA summer, when you can enjoy the space and airiness.

This three bedroom two bathroom home has a lovely open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area, with the high ceilings, plantation shutters and ornate cornicing adding a touch of class.

You can enjoy family meals while looking out the floor-to-ceiling glass doors at the landscaped back garden.

There’s a great indoor-outdoor flow and you can slide back the glass doors and walk out onto the sheltered deck.

It’s a lovely spot to enjoy meals and drinks in the summer, and overlooks a neat patch of lawn, leafy plants and some stylish brickwork.

It’s all dappled in shade from a mature tree that completes the backyard idyll.

There’s lots of outdoor entertaining areas with another huge lower deck extending to the back wall and around the side of the house, with plenty of space for a wooden table and bench seats. You could even add a pizza oven and maybe a spa.

Tucked away in the corner is a little gem or more like a big surprise – a large studio that is perfect for a home office or an artist’s studio.

With its own storage, it’s a great addition that gives you tons of flexibility.

There’s also another deck and verandah at the front of the home, providing a choice of places to relax outside, depending on the position of the sun.

All the bedrooms are spacious and well-appointed, but the brand spanking new bathrooms are next level.

A chic combination of wide floor-to-ceiling wall tiles, natural wood and high-end finishes, it’s reminiscent of something you would see in a spa resort or swanky hotel.

A lot of things have been revamped or are new in this property including the laundry, back garden, studio, storeroom, fencing, hot water system and re-cladding of the west-facing wall.

The home includes reverse cycle aircon, water purifier, exposed aggregate driveway, carport and two parking spaces.

There’s also a seperate family room, so you have lots of flexibility with living spaces, which is ideal as the kids get older.

Situated on a 450sqm block on Hope Street, you’re close to Booyeembara Park and Fremantle Golf Course, and after all that exercise head to the nearby Cafe Lumos or the Big Loaf Bakery for a bite to eat.

There are lots of shops nearby including Gilbert’s Fresh Market, and South Beach and Fremantle are just down the hill.

This is a stylish family home with lots of space and flexibility.

98 Hope Street, White Gum Valley

