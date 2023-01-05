Family inspired

WRITER, horse trainer and literature lecturer Portland Jones will immerse herself in the historical surrounds of Peninsula Farm as a writer in residence.

Dr Jones will use the time to work on her third novel, which harks back to 1860s Perth.

Her first novel Seeing the Elephant was praised as a sensitive and lyrical Vietnam War-era examination of learned helplessness, which was explored through the relationship between a Vietnamese translator and an Australian soldier sent to the Vietnamese highlands to recruit and train the local hill tribes for the war effort.

Her second novel Only Birds Above follows a blacksmith who served in the 10th Light Horse Regiment in World War 1 and explores the impact of war across generations.

For her third novel Things of Whim and Bone, Dr Jones has looked deep into her family’s history for inspiration.

Her 15-day residency at Peninsula Farm is part of the third year of the Inspire Writers in Residence program run over summer by the National Trust WA and the state culture department.

NTWA CEO Julian Donaldson says “connecting artists with heritage is an important way to take a new look at the shared stories that bind us and connect generations”.

Things of Whim and Bone

by PORTLAND JONES