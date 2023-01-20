Chance to push for new station.

TWO big developments proposed for North Fremantle could be used to lobby the McGowan government for an extra train station, says a Fremantle councillor.

City warder Adin Lang says traffic congestion and parking have dominated discussions about the Matilda Bay and OneSteel proposals, with residents fearing how an already-stretched road system will cope with several thousand new residents.

“A McCabe Street train station would help alleviate those traffic problems and make it easier for those new residents to get into Freo to do their shopping,” Cr Lang said.

“It’s ingrained in us, in WA, to add an extra traffic lane, but a train station there would be fabulous,” he said.

The OneSteel development is midway between the two nearest stations, about one kilometre north of the North Fremantle station.