Letters 4.3.23

Shout out

THE “Blasted Music” column by Roel Loopers in the Herald of February 18, hit the nail squarely on the head. Well said, Mr Loopers.

Eating out should be a pleasant and relaxing experience, but all too often it becomes an evening of expensive torture.

Background music is absolutely fine, but the operative word here is ‘background’.

Loud obtrusive noise, doof doof doof ‘music’ and shrieking vocals is truly inappropriate and, dare I say it, unadulterated hell.

The idea of a campaign, where venues can claim to be conversation friendly, has wide appeal.

I suspect it would be welcomed.

The problem appears to be that, by and large, the music – and volume – is chosen for the benefit of the staff, with little consideration for their patrons who, frequently, are unable to conduct a conversation.

The spin-off from this is that everyone has to raise their voices, which exacerbates the noise problem, and often the music is turned up to compensate.

Talk about a vicious circle! Perhaps who is paying the bills should be borne in mind.

If enough customers start to drift away to preferred (and quieter) venues, then businesses could be in a bit of trouble.

Not so long ago we visited a well-known restaurant in Applecross.

We had to wait some time for a table – and all the while were treated to the conversation being conducted about three metres away from us, a conversation that I suspect the folk would prefer had remained confidential.

It is not just restaurants that are a problem.

Shopping centres (enclosed spaces!) are frequently plagued by obtrusive ‘music’.

Noise pollution, I call it, and it does not make for a pleasant shopping experience.

In fact, two large department stores in the city, who shall remain nameless, are culprits of the loud noise syndrome.

I have written to the managers of both in the past, without even the courtesy of a reply.

What these stores don’t realise is that the demographic of their customer base is older people; the youngsters cannot afford their prices.

So if they want to attract more people, don’t play the type music – loudly – that causes people like me to turn around and walk out the door.

Who wants to browse for an item if subject to a loud racket? (I have been known to walk in both of these shops with my hands over my ears!)

Public venues are for all to enjoy, not just the selected few who happen to like loud raucous noise.

Sheila Robbshaw

Leeming

Try yourself

HELEN FORMENTIN had a go at “reality teacher” Vishrant in the letters page of your last edition, unhappy at his admittedly divisive claim to be the only enlightened teacher in WA.

Unfortunately, as clever as Helen’s response was, these were just words not backed up by any direct experience of Vishrant, his energy field, or his teachings.

It’s a bit like debating the flavour of Coca Cola with someone who’s never tried it.

Yes, reading the opinions of others (even Aristotle) can fill someone with knowledge, but these are just empty words when there’s no experience to back it.

Enlightenment has unfortunately become a bit of a buzz word people throw around these days.

Vishrant is making himself available for free to curious seekers and members of the public on Wednesday and Thursday nights at The Meeting Place in South Fremantle.

I really encourage Helen and anyone else taking umbrage at Vishrant’s claims to do as he encourages: go along and check it out for yourself.

Vishrant encourages scepticism and is completely against taking anything “on faith”.

Go along and test his claims and your suspicions for yourself.

Arrive for about 7.15pm and relax for a few minutes before satsang begins.

The majority of the hour-long sessions are in a question-and-answer format which provides sceptics the perfect opportunity to go and experience some of what Vishrant is talking about and hear his cheerful response to any criticism for themselves.

Veet Prem

Fremantle/Margaret River

What a hide

FREMANTLE mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge alluding to her vision for Fremantle as the elephants on the horizon and citing tourism and the visitor economy as vital objectives appears to have neglected to notice the elephant has already been in the room for years (“Freo, we’d love to talk,” Thinking Allowed, February 25, 2023).

It is the repugnant antisocial and frightening behaviour of groups who infest the streets and CBD parks at regular intervals.

Before Christmas I had the misfortune to have to go to Fremantle for some shopping.

Previous visits were unpleasant, often being accosted by, or sworn at by drunken vagrants.

This time I encountered a group of inebriated individuals who were running and fighting along the footpath, screaming every obscenity you could imagine.

More concerning was realising a young mother with her two very young daughters were in their path.

Both girls started screaming as the brawlers approached them and grabbed their mother’s legs for protection as she tried to pacify them – a truly frightening experience.

As the stumbling, fighting and cursing individuals passed them, it was obvious one of the youngsters needed attention in a nearby toilet as the unchallenged mob continued their mayhem up towards Queen Street with no police in sight to stop to the chaos.

They are rarely seen on the beat in Fremantle, even though this disgusting behaviour appears to be on the increase.

Meanwhile the always virtue-signalling Fremantle council continues to turn a blind eye to these regular occurrences and wonders why the tourists and shoppers they claim to encourage vow never to make a return visit.

Daryl Binning

Bull Creek