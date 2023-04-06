Hilltop beauty

IT’S not called View Terrace for nothing.

Situated at number 51, this grand East Fremantle home has stunning, panoramic views stretching from Rottnest in the west to the Hills in the east.

With 185sqm of wrap-around balcony, upstairs and down, there’s countless places to enjoy the different vistas and changing seasons.

This four bedroom four bathroom property is equal if not better than the views, and was previously awarded the State Heritage Award for Renovation.

Converted and redeveloped over the years, it still has loads of heritage bells and whistles as well as all the mod cons required by a 21st century family.

Most importantly, any renovations have been done with those stunning views in mind.

There’s some fantastic workmanship in this home with period fireplaces, soaring ceilings and a gorgeous wooden staircase with ornate bannister in the hallway.

The jarrah floorboards and most of the furniture have a lovely rich, dark hue, giving the interior a stately feel.

It must be a joy waking up in the bedrooms, where those elevated views create the illusion of floating amongst the clouds.

Things take a decidedly modern turn in the gourmet kitchen which probably has the most storage I’ve ever seen with a massive bank of floor-to-ceiling cupboards.

Although modern, the kitchen isn’t jarring, with the minimalist design blending in with the traditional under-stated look in the rest of the house.

The house is situated on a whopping 1228sm block with 600sqm of internal living space.

The property includes an under-house cellar, home office, 4.2m high ceilings, kids activity/home theatre, library with kitchenette, formal living room and a double lock-up garage.

Situated atop “the hill” in East Freo, it’s a short walk to East Fremantle tennis and cricket clubs, Bicton Baths, and 8 Knots Tavern and Zephyr’s Cafe are just down the road.

This is a one-of-a-kind home in a fantastic riverside location with unparalleled views and workmanship.

Home open today (Saturday April 8 2pm-3pm)

Offers mid $3m’s

51 View Terrace, East Fremantle

Mint Real Estate 9339 9222

Toby Astil 0410 855 803