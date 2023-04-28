 Anzac blooms 

AS families gathered in Fremantle to pay their respects to fallen soldiers, they had the chance to add to a special Anzac installation by kite maker Michael Alvares.

Four hundred poppies had created a mini sea of red on the slope of Fremantle’s new Walyalup Civic Centre.

“Some of them are purple, which represent the animals they took to the war including all the dogs and horses,” Mr Alvares said.

His activity station buzzed as children of all ages contributed to the installation by decorating their own poppies.

The poppies are made from recycled plastic bottles, corks and fibreglass rods which are designed to spin with the wind.

Mr Alvares has dedicated the last couple of decades to kite design and kite making.

• WILLOW WHITLEY was amongst the children adding to the poppy installation. Painting hers in bold purple to pay tribute to animals lost during war, she has a close connection to Anzac Day. “Anzac Day is important to me as my grandfather fought in the war, which is important to remember.” She looks forward to Anzac celebrations at school and “always watches the soldiers march”.

by OLIVIA NIXON