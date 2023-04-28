Skills centre opens

SOUTH Metropolitan Tafe’s Fremantle Jobs and Skills Centre formally opened its doors on Wednesday to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people looking for help on training and careers.

Fremantle Labor MP Simone McGurk said clients would get professional advice on services linked to skills, training and career development.

“The whole idea is that it is a free and accessible service,” Ms McGurk said.

The centre would offer more than 130 free services under a “fee free for 23’” agreement and discounted coursed by up to 70 per cent.

With the AUKUS agreement demanding an upskilled defence-mobilised workforce, Ms McGurk said “we need to make sure people are ready for that employment”.

South Metro Tafe managing director Terry Durant said she was “committed to our vision of becoming a leading provider of future skills”, noting the Fremantle centre was the 19th to open in the state.

by ZOE HUNTLEY