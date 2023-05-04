FREMANTLE Ports acting harbour master Suraj Joshi (third from left) probably doesn’t need one of the “I run the port” t-shirts that the first 250 runners will get after completing a fun run around Victoria Quay tomorrow (Sunday May 7), given the event’s named after his job.

But nevertheless he’ll be fronting up to the Fremantle Ports Habour Master Classic along with colleagues Jarrad Web, James Dracup, Judy Ralph, Ben Cole and Clint Sullivan when it kicks off at 8am.

Runners will be tackling a 5km or 10km course, and there is a 300m kids’ race too. In keeping with the maritime theme, ships alongside in the Inner Harbour will blast their horns to mark the start of the race. There’ll be entertainment provided for families as well, and prizes for the best nautical costumes.