Prime fix fizzles

LIKE the sugar hits nutritionists warned were being encouraged, the huge hype that saw supermarkets mobbed by teens trying to get their hands on Prime drinks seems to have disappeared.

Launched as a collaboration between media figures Logan Paul and KSI, Prime caused a frenzy when it was released in Woolworths stores on March 26.

“We sold out in the first three hours,” a Melville Woolies staffer told the Herald, describing the teens’ desire as “insane”.

“We were ravaged with people asking for Prime … at least 10 people per shift.”

But health experts raised concerns about the drink. While Prime Energy’s 56mg of caffeine per 100ml far exceeds Australian food standards regulation and it’s banned from sale, it is readily accessible for purchase on eBay and similar platforms.

Prime Hydration’s use of preservatives and synthetic sweeteners such as sucralose also concerned health experts, who warned it could push kids towards a habit of sipping on sweet drinks.

This triggered widespread bans by WA schools.

But sales seem to have slumped, with the staffer saying they sold one crate of the drink from their store in a week.

And despite the hyper-inflated price people were prepared to pay to get their hands on one at the end of March, the store couldn’t to sell more despite heavy discounts.

The Root Cause founder Belinda Smith says it’s possible parents responded to health messages and school bans, while kids might also have got the message.

“The media and schools are part of our surroundings, so… what they’re role modelling influences not just parents, but also children.”

“Having no added sugar does not make any drink healthier,” Ms Smith said.

by LAUREN CAMPBELL