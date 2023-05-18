Competition: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

Harold Fry (Academy Award® Winner Jim Broadbent) was never meant to be a hero. He’s an unremarkable man who has made mistakes with all the important things: being a husband, a father and a friend. And now, well into his 60s, he is content to fade quietly into the background of life. Until, one day – Harold learns his old friend Queenie is dying. Harold leaves home, walking to his post office to send her a letter. And out of the blue, Harold decides to keep walking, all the way to her hospice, 450 miles away. In Cinemas June 8

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!