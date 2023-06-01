Red tape cut for hub

HYDROGEN, mineral processing and shipbuilding will develop the Western Trade Coast into a Global Advanced Industries

Hub says the Cook Labor government, as local councils vow to reduce red tape to make it happen faster.

The WTC includes the Australian Marine Complex in Henderson, Kwinana Industrial Area, Rockingham Industry Zone and the under-developed Latitude 32.

Following a report by consultants ACIL Allen and AECOM, the state government has identified the three focus areas as part of a plan to diversity WA’s economy.

Consultants Arup have now been appointed to develop an infrastructure strategy looking at available land, infrastructure, utilities, workforce and the region’s investment-attracting strengths.

“The study highlights the enormous contribution that industries operating in the Western Trade Coast collectively make to the wealth of the state and its citizens, and the critical link of industry in global supply chains operating within Western Australia, and across the globe,” new WA premier Roger Cook said.

Mr Cook currently holds the state development, jobs and trades portfolios.

Recently Cockburn signed a memorandum of understanding with Kwinana, Rockingham and the WA Planning Commission to make working in the new hub smoother.

The four organisations will work together to aligning the hub’s zonings, and adopt consistent planning policies, design requirements and statutory provisions.

Perth South West Metropolitan Alliance chair and Kwinana mayor Carol Adams said their efforts would help make the hub more competitive globally.

“The Global Advanced Industries Hub ministerial taskforce identified some barriers to future industry investment, so we are taking a proactive approach to removing those obstacles,” Ms Adams said.

“The rules for industry development shouldn’t change when you cross the border of a local government area.”

Ms Adams said the AUKUS deal and the relocation of Fremantle’s port would make the hub a focus of significant industrial development.