A Herald Promotional Feature: Want to promote your business or event with an editorial feature? Email matt.eeles@fremantleherald.com for details.

Following on from their smash hit performance at WOMADelaide in March this year, Bandaluzia Flamenco are bringing their spectacular new show to the Nexus Theatre at Murdoch University on August 5.

Led by ARIA-nominated guitar virtuoso Damian Wright, Bandaluzia give flamenco a contemporary twist and an Aussie flavour, but always with the passion and catharsis of this traditional artform at its heart.

The Advertiser in Adelaide declared Bandaluzia in a league of their own; “with all the technical underpinning of this most sophisticated music and dance, but a gleeful lack of restraint when it comes to conventional forms”.

Don’t be surprised to hear a subtle hint of classical music, a complex jazz chord, or a lick from a Stevie Wonder song – something Wright has added to his repertoire as he’s matured to become one of Australia’s most accomplished guitarists.

Expect also to be moved by a visceral performance, with Wright’s music accompanying Dance Australia Magazine’s “Most Outstanding Dancer of 2013” JESSICA STATHAM and ROSALIE COCCHIARO, who spent 10 years performing in Madrid’s premier Tablaos.

Tickets are now on sale!

http://www.trybooking.com/CHWGD (8pm show)

http://www.trybooking.com/CIZTI (5pm show)

Pre-bookings strongly recommended

Like this: Like Loading...