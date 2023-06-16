Carrington’s closer to best steak sandwich crown!

A Herald Promotional Feature: Want to promote your business or event with an editorial feature? Email matt.eeles@fremantleherald.com for details.

HILTON’S Carrington’s Bar & Grill has been announced as one of four finalists in the 2023 AHA & Little Creatures WA’s Best Steak Sandwich Competition.

Throughout May a record number of people flocked to venues in Perth and regional WA to vote for their favourite streak sanger.

Australian Hotels Association (WA) CEO Bradley Woods said this year’s competition had grown significantly, reflecting strong demand from the WA community.

“The number of votes this year didn’t just beat previous years, it smashed the record by several thousand,” Mr Woods said.

Hungry punters were impressed by Carrington’s “Triple C” scotch fillet steak sandwich, which is so tender it makes every bite a genuine pleasure.

Accompanying the scotch fillet is a

smoky chorizo jam, two slices of melted swiss cheese, crunchy slaw with carrot and cabbage, pickled onion, and a tangy and creamy chimichurri aioli that is expertly crafted in-house by Carrington’s head chef Jass.

Rounding the perfect steak sandwich off are two fresh, fluffy slices of toasted Turkish bread from the local bakery.

“This competition has been a great opportunity for us to push boundaries, have some fun and explore new culinary horizons,” says Carrington’s co-owner Ashley Cranenburgh.

“Getting to the final four in a competition fiercely contested says as much about our supportive, loyal customers as it does about the sandwich they have enjoyed eating. The competition is a great way to connect and engage with our customers. It has been terrific for our staff to be proud of our creation and share it with our customers and get their feedback and support too.”

Chef Jass said he was excited about creating a new steak sandwich.

“It was great for our kitchen team in particular to design a super steak sandwich idea, perfect it, and then maintain the high standard that we need to deliver to our customers ongoing. Getting the recognition is very satisfying for both staff and customers alike,” said Jass.

The live cook-off to determine the Perth winner will be held at the end of June, where an expert judging panel will choose the winner of the 2023 WA’s Best Steak Sandwich.

The overall winner of the national competition will be revealed at the 2023 AHA Hospitality Awards for Excellence in November.

