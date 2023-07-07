Grants for dunes

THREE organisations have come together and won funding from the Cook government to restore dunes at South Beach, which have been suffering severe erosion recently.

The Friends of Hollis Park, Fremantle council and Perth NRM will use volunteers for revegetation and and dune brushing, while local schools will be called into help out with weeding and planting.

Contractors will also do weed control and dune fencing.

Fremantle MP Simone McGurk said South Beach was close to all Freo residents’ hearts.

“But pressures from coastal erosion means we need to do more to protect it,” she said.

“This funding will support community volunteer events for revegetation and dune brushing and school weeding and planting activities, while incorporating contracted elements for weed control and dune fencing works.

“We’ve got a great volunteer base already doing a lot of good work in this area, and so this $30,000 to the City of Fremantle to work with the Friends of Hollis Park and the local South Fremantle community in dune restoration will go a long way.

“Grassroots efforts like this will help to preserve our much loved and world class beach for generations to come,” Ms McGurk said.

