South Freo next for underground power

SOUTH FREMANTLE could be next in line for underground power, with Fremantle council signing up for a detailed design from Western Power.

The plan, which follows the completion of undergrounding in Hilton and Hamilton Hill, could involve community batteries and on-street electric vehicle charging stations.

It would also see new energy-efficient LED streetlights installed.

The project is part of Western Power’s plans to underground power in older suburbs where old infrastructure needs costly maintenance, but the Herald couldn’t find out if it were under the same funding model as the trial in Hilton.

More traditional programs have involved a 30/30/30 split between Western Power, the local council and ratepayers.

Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said although the council had signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Power, the process was still at an early stage.

“It is an exciting prospect to have an underground system in South Fremantle,” she said.

“Underground power is more reliable and safer, and removing the poles and wires can improve the streetscape, local amenity, and allow for more trees to be planted.

“The possibility of on-street electric vehicle charging stations and community batteries would make a significant difference to the area.”

Western Power is expected to provide further information towards the end of 2023.

Over in Hilton resident Dale Duke is loving his underground power, and the payment options that have helped ease the pressure on his cost of living.

“It cost us about $4,000 and included the option to pay it off with our council rates over several years, and there’s no doubt it’ll be good for property prices,” Mr Duke said.

“Best of all, the red-tailed black cockatoos are absolutely loving it.”

The program saw 319 poles removed and 289 LED streetlights installed.

Like this: Like Loading...