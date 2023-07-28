LETTERS 29.7.23

Flag flying

NOT sure if anyone else has noticed it but over recent years the dilution of importance of our singular national identity at official government events has diminished.

At the same time the inclusion of both the Aboriginal and TSI flags increased in prominence alongside our own national flag.

Like a crayfish placed in cold water and slowly bought to the boil, it is unaware it is destined to die. This metaphor came to mind when watching the official announcement by the Prime Minister of the new Reserve Bank governor.

Behind the dignitaries were the usual three flags, but this time the large one front and centre was red, black and yellow.

The nation’s own internationally recognised flag had been relegated to a subservient sideshow.

Faced with this escalating orchestrated covert erosion of Australia’s national identity by vested interests, I feel I am entitled to register a protest at this deliberate insult to all Australians and the inability of both state and federal governments to recognise this manufactured cultural treason.

Daryl Binning

Bull Creek

Above par

MY name is Jack Ebbs and I’m a long-time member of Melville Glades Golf Club.

Recently we had our annual Founders Cup Competition and sorry to say I didn’t win, but I did put together a little poem for the occasion and I thought I would like to share it with your readers.

Melville Glades 50 years

Our club has been here for 50 years

Built by the members with blood sweat and tears

There’s not many of them left now

And the reason why

They’ve gone to that big course up in the sky

Now in their honour we have to strive

To keep our beautiful Golf Course alive

Though times are tough, if we all work together

We will find a way to make things better

The past 50 years we cannot ignore

So let’s raise out glasses to 50 more

And say thanks to those who paved the way

To give us what we have today

Melville Glades simply the best

We are the envy of the rest

Jack Ebbs

Kardinya

Like this: Like Loading...