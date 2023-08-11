Shake it up

HAS punk music ever felt more necessary?

As life becomes increasingly complex and we are bombarded with fake news, social media trolling, dodgy politicians and conspiracy theories, we merrily sit on our devices, abstracted from reality, like the world is some weird video game.

Who knows what to believe anymore or whether anyone is telling the truth?

So thank God for the down-to-earth punk song which clocks in at under three minutes and says in plain language “Johnny is a dick”.

The art form is honest, simple and direct.

For the past 12 years, Perth band The Shakeys have been keeping it honest with their no-nonsense, high octane mix of garage punk.

Fronted by charismatic vocalist Claire Hodgson, the band aren’t scared to call out aspects of the modern world – going after social media bullying in their latest album Mob Mentality.

“The album’s title tune was inspired by a book called So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson which follows the lives of several people who’d lost everything after doing something insensitive or deceptive that was captured online,” Hodgson says.

“It’s a fascinating window into the human psych revealing people’s willingness to jump on the bullying bandwagon.

“That book was written almost 10 year’s ago and unfortunately is just as relevant these days, if not more!”

Formed in 2011, The Shakeys were named after late Perth roadie Dave “Shakey” Brodie, a colourful character who worked with lots of punk and rock’n’roll bands in WA and Australia from the 80s to the early 2000s.

Without quite ever breaking into the mainstream, The Shakeys have played at festivals all around the world including a tour of Japan where they shared the stage with local garage punk heavyweights including Supersnazz, The Fadeaways and Theee Bat.

Hodgson says despite some tweaks to their music over the years, the band ethos has always stayed the same.

“John Lydon from the Sex Pistols said once that punk rock is about ‘questioning’, asking why the status quo is so,” she says.

“For us, being direct in our music is a way to cut through the bullshit and find our own truth and encourage others to do the same. If they like our music, that’s cool too!”

The Shakeys are just one of the 50 great bands playing in this year’s Hidden Treasures – two nights of gigs held in intimate, left-field venues across Fremantle like The Navy Club, Honky Tonk and PS Art Space.

Hodgson says they are looking forward to playing The Buffalo Club, an old-school social club on High Street, on Thursday (August 17).

“There’s something about well-worn venues that draw people in to have a good time,” she says.

“That’s the beauty of festivals like 10 Nights in Port, there are so many character buildings such as The Buff that are showcased to folks who might not get a chance to visit otherwise.

“As for The Shakeys, we’ll be headlining the night and playing a set of high energy punk rock ‘n’ roll that definitely won’t save your soul!”

The final night of Hidden Treasures, held as part of the 10 Nights in Port festival, is on August 17 and includes Teenage Vertigo, Lightnin Jack, Rein Mali and Ruby May.

For the full line-up and tix see hiddentreasuresfreo.com.au and for more info on the 10 Nights in Port festival go to 10nightsinport.com.au

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

Like this: Like Loading...