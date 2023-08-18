New Roe sessions for zoning

A COALITION of local community and environmental groups are holding a consultation and information session about the latest proposal to rezone the former Roe 8 West and Roe 9 land.

The groups, who recently held a well-attended rally in support of the wildlife corridor, are holding the session tomorrow (Sunday August 20) from 2 – 5pm at the Wetlands Centre in Bibra Lake.

The event will include presentations from NatureLink Perth and UWA Landscape Design on identified biodiversity linkages in the wildlife corridor.

The WA Government is currently undergoing the process of rezoning the western section of the Cockburn wildlife corridor, originally reserved for the Roe Highway extension – from North Lake Road, Coolbellup to Healy Road, Hamilton Hill.

Sally Marsh from Cockburn Community Wildlife Corridor group said the WA government’s recently redrafted proposal showed more green spaces on either ends of the corridor, but connectivity was both lacking and vital.

“This area is the last East-West wildlife corridor in the Perth metropolitan area, linking wetlands to waves, and is incredibly significant bushland, providing habitat for many native species including the critically endangered Carnaby’s black cockatoo,” Ms Marsh said.

Phoebe Corke from Save Beeliar Wetlands said: “While the deletion of Roe 8 and 9 from the Metropolitan Regional Scheme is heartening, we urge the state government to act now and listen to the local community to preserve our corridor and create a bold and ground-breaking world-class reserve, before it is too late.”

