Ghostly glimpse of a hidden gem

FREO folk will get their first chance in 30 years to have a peek inside the boarded-up Elders Woolstores when it’s opened up for one of the key installations at this November’s Fremantle Biennale.

The Biennale, badged as “Signals”, was launched last Fridasy, with creative director Tom Muller announcing the Woolstores would be used by Paris-based light and sound studio Nonotak.

“An immersive light and sound experience, Satellites invites audiences to enter a haunting space where kinetic lighting elements are gracefully choreographed with a soundscape,” Mr Muller said.

“Akin to traversing a cinema set, it illuminates and reveals internal skeletal and very secret structure of the sleeping giant that is the Woolstores.”

The creators of the popular First Lights: Moombaki drone performance, which paired ancient Indigenous tales with cutting edge technology at the 2021 Biennale and sparked a nation-wide movement, are back with Kooranup, which will show at Wadjemup (Rottnest Island) and Manjaree (Bathers Beach).

Biennale chair Pete Stone said since the last festival they had worked hard to increase project and multi-year funding to create a “fiercely independent arts organisation”.

The Fremantle Biennale runs from November 3 – 19.

by STEVE GRANT

