NDA journos put on apolitical panel

THE University of Notre Dame’s journalism club is hosting a panel discussion about the Voice referendum next week in the hopes it will help undecided voters make an informed decision.

The discussion will feature expert panellists including Indigenous land and heritage lawyer and Noongar woman Kim Farmer, the daughter of famed WA footballer Graham (Polly) Farmer.

Other panellists include Notre Dame constitutional law professor Joan Squelch, past South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council president Brendan Moore, and Tomas Fitzgerald, Curtin University law lecturer and Melville City councillor.

The club, known as Newsspeak, will be facilitating the discussion and says it will be an opportunity for voters to wade through misinformation widely circulated about the structure, impact, and meaning of the Voice for First Nations people.

“It’s so important that we get as much accurate information about the Voice out there as we can,” Newsspeak president Jamie Warnock said.

“Conversations like these are vital for Australians to have.”

Mr Warnock says the event will be impartial and as apolitical as possible, to attract voters who are undecided in the weeks leading up to the vote.

“I think we need to take our conversation about The Voice more and more out of politicians cabinet rooms and have them in the streets, in our living rooms and as local communities,” he said.

“We’re trying our best to de-politicise this event and place an emphasis on community dialogue.”

The event will be held at the Tannock Hall of Education on Cliff Street on the Notre Dame Campus on Wednesday, October 4 at 6.30pm, just 10 days before the referendum.

Tickets, which are free, are available on the Newsspeak Notre Dame Instagram page, Facebook, or on the Eventbrite website under ‘The Voice Q&A’.

Attendees must book a ticket beforehand to secure their place.

Disclaimer: This article was written by Katherine Kraayvanger, a member of the Newsspeak committee.

by KATHERINE KRAAYVANGER

