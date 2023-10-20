LETTERS: 21.10.23

Not so candid, thanks

I RECEIVED Volume 34, No 40 of the Melville City Herald this week and was appalled to find an explicit photo of a naked woman on Page 11 in the Candid Art article.

The photo is totally inappropriate for a newspaper delivered to homes with children, elderly and people of cultures and religious groups to whom this would be highly offensive.

A desire to capture the attention of readers does not justify this choice of art, which was not even the focus of the article.

I was very disappointed with the Herald’s lack of discretion and lack of creativity in promoting this article.

I hope the Herald will show more creativity and hold to a higher standard in the future.

Justine

Applecross

