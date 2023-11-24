Freo in the swing

FREMANTLE might soon have Australia’s first multi-level driving range with sensors that’ll let golfers ‘play’ any course in the world, even if they’re belting the ball into the night.

On Wednesday Fremantle council approved a business plan for the public golf course on Montreal Street which would see the site managed by Belgravia Leisure and the construction of LaunchPad Golf.

Belgravia Leisure also runs the Point Walter links, and while mayor Hannah Fitzardinge said there was talk of emulating its awesome mini golf course (a Chook recommendation), the Fremantle site was probably too constrained with Booyeembara Park next door.

Ms Fitzhardinge said there’d be a significant investment in new facilities (the course has been without a clubhouse since it was shortened to make room for the High Street upgrade), including the driving range which would be at the south-west corner of Booyeembara.

“We believe this facilities could complement the nearby Boo Park mountain bike trail and add to Fremantle’s reputation as a recreation destination,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

Mayor Fitzhardinge said it could attract duffers as well as golfers.

“We can see from examples interstate and overseas that this type of facility is more than just a driving range, it’s an entertainment experience that blends traditional golf with technology and a social experience. In other locations it has broadened the appeal of the sport to a younger audience.

“We would love to hear what the community thinks about this plan,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

The business plan is out for public comment until January 19, 2024 at my say.fremantle.wa.go.au

