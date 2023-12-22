2023 a top vintage

THE year 2023 is rapidly coming to an end and there has been quite a bit of controversy in good old Freo, but I want to end the year on a positive note and will try to mention as many good things as I can remember.

I do realise not everyone will agree with me, but c’est la vie.

Community consultation has been pretty intense this year, with the Fremantle Traffic Bridge, Future of Fremantle, Police complex, Heart of Beaconsfield, Hilton Bowling Precinct and Fremantle Oval.

One positive outcome was that the WA government walked away from some silly plans for the bridge, listened to the community, and is now building a more attractive bridge.

Even the Police complex, that the community does not want in that location, has a silver lining, as the forecourt, that should really become a green space, will be home to a wonderful artwork by J Shed stone artist Jina Lee.

The North Fremantle Bowlo finally got off the ground, there are big plans for the Fishing Boat Harbour, and a shark enclosure for Bathers Beach, and Booyeembara Park got new mountain bike trails.

Hesperia, Tattarang, and the Yolk Property Group all have plans for significant residential, commercial and tourist development in the inner city. Silverleaf Investments has already started with the construction of the Woolstores site, and the Warders Hotel extension and public realm. Sirona Urban has just received JDAP approval for their massive 215 apartment building on the Point Street carpark site.

It took forever to drill a new bore at Pioneer Park, that can finally be reticulated again, and thanks to Clancy’s Fish Pub, Princess May Park now has a children’s nature playground.

The local government elections saw Fremantle elect its youngest councillor ever with Jemima Williamson-Wong. What a great challenge for this impressive young woman.

After having been dormant at night for far too many years, there is finally night time activation in the historic West End again, with several good hospitality venues opening in High Street.

The ugly, long vacant Hungry Jacks site on the Cappuccino Strip will be developed into a three-storey tavern, and the Prendiville Group is making the former Technical College, opposite the Fremantle Markets, into its new HQ. The former Dome cafe space has been leased and will become another cafe.

Next to Victoria Hall, in High Street, we will be getting the first ever urban winery, on the former Mother restaurant and Vinnies sites.

There were major birthdays this year; the 180th for St John’s Church at Walyalup Koort, the 150th for the Fremantle Chamber of Commerce, the 50th for the Fremantle Arts Centre… and my own 75th.

We had two major state-sponsored music events with the High Voltage trucks, and the America’s Cup one on the South Mole. The City of Fremantle won the Best Tourism Campaign again and was entered into the Hall of Fame.

If Fremantle were a wine, I believe experts would judge 2023 to be a good vintage. It will age well.

Roel Loopers

freoview.wordpress.com/

Like this: Like Loading...