Genesis booked in

A DEVELOPMENT which would add two stories of apartments above a heritage-listed property in Fremantle’s West End was green-lit through to the state’s development panels by Fremantle council on Wednesday.

The Herald’s story on the Genesis Travel building on Pakenham Street last week mistakenly called the approval early, as it was only a recommendation at that stage.

Several councillors professed to be fence-sitters on Hesperia’s application to renovate the Robert Harper Building, as it’s officially known, fearing it might set a precedent in a heritage precinct where long-standing council policies have restricted heights to protect the skyline.

Councillor Andrew Sullivan, an architect himself, said the design was high quality, but he hoped the upper storey apartments could have been further back from the prominent corner of Phillimore and Pakenham streets, opposite Pioneer Park and near the train station.

“The difficulty we find planning in the West End, is that every time was make those sorts of decision, they get kind of turned against us on the next application as ‘the precedent’,” Cr Sullivan said.

“It’s rare these days that we get an opportunity to see a big warehouse space that people can go into and enjoy, and I think what they’re proposing to do to the existing building is exemplary.”

Cr Jenny Archibald said she had to go back to the council’s West End Conservation Plan, but the exciting nature of the development and a site tour had earned her support.

“Perhaps this is an occasion when something a little bit more adventurous might be considered, and I don’t think we want to see lots of two-storey elements being put anywhere in the West End, but I think very high quality additions can perhaps work,” Cr Archibald said.

Three Fremantle Society members spoke against the development in question time.

“The West End precinct, as a living example of an intact and beautiful 19th century streetscape, is far greater than the sum of its individual parts,” Carl Payne told councillors.

He said the WA Heritage Council and the council staff had taken too narrow a view when giving the building their approval.

“They are seeing the good architecture within this development application – appropriate texture; rhythmic verticals & horizontals, suitable materials and the like; and are concluding that the developer has therefore met all required and relevant design expectations.

“This is a deadly serious debate. I say deadly because this rooftop massing approach will eventually kill our West End.”

The application was waved through on a 5-4 vote.

by STEVE GRANT

