Missed the vote

WE missed Melville councillor Glynis Barber’s vote with colleagues Tomas Fitzgerald and Karen Wheatland against a motion to drop a new “access and inclusion plan” last week (“Melville baulks at inclusion plan”).

Cr Barber had taken over chairing the meeting from mayor Katie Mair for the item, and Melville’s new vote-counting system forced them into the baffling situation of recording their votes against each other’s name. Nothing like a show of hands for efficiency and clarity, the Chook reckons.

