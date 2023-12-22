Our sweet neighbourhood

IN an unusual twist, a neighbourhood in W1hite Gum Valley has rallied behind residents of a Homeswest complex to make sure they don’t get pushed out of the suburb.

The 19 units in Sweetman Street are due to be refurbished by the department, which has told the residents they will have to be relocated during the works, anticipated to take at least 18 months.

But residents and neighbours fear the department is planning to change the classification of the property so it will no longer be reserved for over-55s, and current residents won’t be given the chance to return when the works are done.

More than 70 have signed a petition to housing minister John Carey urging him to step in.

“The Department of Communities’ over-55 housing at 5-7 Sweet-man Street in White Gum Valley is a strongly valued and supported part of the local community,” the petition reads.

“A large-scale renovation that would require all residents to move out is not necessary or supported and would be a poor use of resources in the middle of a housing crisis.”

Tony lives in one of the units and told the Herald while the complex was a bit rough when he moved in eight years ago, the last four or five years had been peaceful and the neighbourhood wanted it to stay that way.

Tony says he’s extremely grateful to have been offered his unit, which gave him the chance to get his life back on track, and understands that the renovations are needed to fix up some long-term plumbing problems and leaks.

Initially he was hoping the department could do the works in stages so residents could stay, but says having looked at the problems he realises they’ll have to move out for the works.

But like the others he wants the opportunity to come back, saying he’s invested a lot of time and energy in the garden, which is now filled with honey-eaters thanks to the bougainvillea he planted a few years ago.

Tony says it’s unusual to have neighbours sticking up for social housing, making theirs a unique situation.

South Metro Greens MLC Brad Pettitt says he’s worried that the works will drag on for years, when there’s a critical need for housing.

“If you look at Davis Park, two-thirds of that suburb is boarded up, and you just want to say, ‘just finish what you started’,” Dr Pettitt said.

“The social housing waitlist is at record highs but instead of fixing empty houses they could be fixing they start unnecessary projects like this that will reduce housing availability.”

Dr Pettitt said the timing of the department’s letter to residents was insensitive and was leaving them stressed out when they should be preparing to enjoy Christmas.

The department would comment on whether the complex would be retained for over-55s or whether residents would be able to return.

“The dwellings at 5-7 Sweetman Street in White Gum Valley are almost 70 years old and major refurbishments are now required to extend the life of the complex,” a spokesperson said.

“These major and vital refurbishments include plumbing works, major electrical and switchboard works, kitchen and bathroom replacements, repairs to staircases and roof works. Without these vital and major refurbishment being undertaken, the building would not be habitable into the future.

“The Department of Communities intends to commence relocating tenants from January 2024.

“Tenants have been advised that every effort will be made to assist in their transition to suitable alternative accommodation, including holding individual consultations to discuss their specific housing needs.

“All reasonable costs associated with moving, including costs for removalists and reconnections of utilities, will be covered by Communities.

“Refurbishing ageing stock ensures these critical homes remain within the system and provide housing to those who need it the most.”

by STEVE GRANT

