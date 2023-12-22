The journey

IT’S been a long journey for me to be in Fremantle.

But the Christmas story is full of journeys – Mary and Joseph had to journey from their home to Bethlehem, the shepherds had to come in from the fields, and the Magi had to travel from far in the East and take a different route home.

God too travelled to be Emmanuel – the God who is with us and beside us and for us. And so we are never alone in any of our personal journeys.

God became a little baby, clothed himself in flesh, spoke to us in baby’s cries to show us the love of God in a human life.

To show us that we are understood and deeply loved. And God goes before us in all our hopes and ambitions to show us the path.

He journeys beside us to lift us up when we falter and fall. He travels with us to hold us in heartbreak and failure. So be strong and courageous – no matter how confused or uncertain or fearful your own journey becomes, God goes with you and he will not forsake you.

Let the Christmas story ease your soul with faith and lift your spirits with hope. God is in our midst, not just long ago and far away in a stable, but now in our hearts, in our lives.

And he will stay with us. May you find peace and hope for all your journeying in him.

I wish you all a very happy Christmas.

by Fr ERNEST LENNON,

St John’s Anglican Church

