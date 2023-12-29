Realty review

Specialising in properties in-and-around Applecross and the suburb’s “Golden Triangle”, Eric Hartanto has decades of experience in the real estate industry and has won numerous state and national awards. He’s given the Chook his year-end take on the local real estate market and his thoughts on how it will perform in 2024.

In 2023, the Applecross local market has exhibited a strong and positive trajectory, underscored by several key factors.

Firstly, buyer confidence has remained high, indicative of a healthy and vibrant market.

This is further reinforced by the historically low levels of listing stock, which suggests that the demand for homes is surpassing the available supply, potentially leading to competitive buying scenarios.

Home demand in Applecross has been stronger than ever, a trend likely driven by the area’s desirable characteristics.

In tandem, both buying and rental prices have continued to show strength, reflecting robust demand and overall market health.

The broader Western Australia market’s solidity is mirrored in Applecross, providing a stable backdrop for the local real estate sector.

Despite the strong pricing trends, housing in overall WA remains more affordable compared to other states, which enhances its appeal.

This affordability, coupled with the solid market conditions, presents an opportune moment for investors, especially those from other Australian states and overseas, to invest in the region, aligning with WA’s economic and population growth.

Looking towards 2024, I believe the current market dynamics are likely to persist.

Prices are expected to continue their upward trajectory, and the rental market is poised to remain robust.

