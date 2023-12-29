Time to start acting out

BROADCASTER and author Sandra Ramini-Harris says society needs to redefine its notion of ageing, saying older people are being sidelined despite the wealth of experience they have.

The Fremantle resident, whose illustrious career included interviewing John Lennon and Yoko One while sharing a bed with them during a peace lie-in, has just written her fourth book Act III which addresses the challenges and stereotypes associated with ageing.

Approaching her 83rd birthday, Ramini-Harris says older people need to embrace the third act of their life, and advocates for a positive shift in perspective on ageing.

She began writing Act III when she noticed a decline in work opportunities, attributing it to ageism.

Experience

“That surprised me because I knew I was doing good work, and I knew, in fact, it was probably the best work that I was doing, because experience is a great teacher,” she said.

She critiques the language commonly used to describe older people, rejecting terms like “wrinkly senior” or “elderly.”

She argues that this demographic represents a reservoir of experience, with each year lived adding valuable insights. Ramini-Harris urges a celebration of age rather than an apology, emphasising the need to relish the freedom and choices that come with the later stages of life.

Ramini-Harris says her goal is not only to get young people to reconsider these stereotypes, but also to inspire older people to embrace the later stages of life with enthusiasm. She says many have fallen for the ‘young is everything’ message of mass media.

She criticises the trend of cosmetic procedures aimed at reversing the ageing process, advocating for authenticity and embracing the beauty that comes with age – grey hair and wrinkles.

Ramini-Harris also rejects the notion that merely existing is a worthwhile goal.

She wants to live life fully, savouring every moment, experiencing new adventures, and cherishing milestones like witnessing grandchildren flourish, and says others should do the same.

Ramini-Harris suggests people should join groups like book clubs, Probis or Rotary, saying it fosters connections and creates spaces where seniors can share experiences and support one another.

Act III is available on major online platforms like Amazon, and Ramini-Harris welcomes direct inquiries through her email address sharrisramini@gmail.com

by STEVE GRANT

Like this: Like Loading...