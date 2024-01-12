Let’s be safer

FORMER councillor Rachel Pemberton is calling for safer streets in Fremantle ahead of drop-in sessions on the issue this month.

I SPEND a lot of time walking my dog around the streets of Fremantle.

Sometimes it can be quite a challenge or I feel unsafe.

Firstly I need to exit the cul de sac where I live, which has no footpath, but gorgeous shade trees on either side where a footpath might go.

There are cars parked informally on either side of the street, so people to walk or ride in the centre of the road.

On one occasion, my dog and I were almost hit by a car turning rapidly into the street. Often, I hear cars coming fast behind me as we walk down the road and must move quickly out of the way. There are many streets like this in Fremantle.

Older parts of Fremantle were designed long before cars were widely used, which makes accommodating many vehicles tricky.

Some people use their garages for storage, or convert it to rental accommodation, so the car is parked on the street. In some narrow streets, this makes it hard to walk down the street, let alone to get an ambulance or fire truck through in an emergency!

The City of Fremantle’s Integrated Transport Strategy says pedestrians, particularly vulnerable pedestrians like parents with prams or people with mobility issues are prioritised.

However, many of Fremantle’s small or narrow local streets, struggle to meet this objective. As our population density increases, and the number of private vehicles increase, it could become less safe or appealing for people to walk and ride around local neighbourhoods. In a community that supports sustainable and active transport, this is a growing concern.

There are many other examples of these scenarios throughout Fremantle, particularly in the older areas such as the suburbs of Fremantle, South Fremantle and North Fremantle where parking pressures continue to be an issue for locals.

However, there are some relatively easy, low-cost strategies and treatments that have been implemented in other parts of Perth (and beyond) that may help to address this issue in a consistent manner.

Friend Street in the new Knutsford St development precinct is a new local and narrow street that has been classified as a shared street, with signage to clearly indicate this to all users.

This is a relatively simple and low-cost solution that could be implemented in other streets where the only option is for pedestrians and cars to mix.

This signage could be further enhanced by adding the blue on road Safe Active Streets paint markings, which may be suitable in some streets in Fremantle.

If the City is serious about supporting sustainable active transport and ensuring the most vulnerable road users are at the top of the hierarchy, then we need to take action that supports this.

These treatments can also help facilitate the city’s Urban Forest Plan to plant more trees. Clause 4.11 in the Local Parking Law, adopted by this Council in 2021 states that vehicles may not “obstruct a footpath or pedestrian refuge”.

However, this is clearly not being enforced by officers.

Perhaps implementing shared streets or Safe Active Streets in some areas may be a better solution than restricting and infringing parking?

Bespoke solutions for our narrow local streets are likely to be most suitable, developed in collaboration with the neighbours and residents to make the streets safer and more accessible to all.

That’s why, especially if you live in a narrow street in the City of Freo, you should have your say by February 1 at mysay.fremantle.wa.gov.au/safe-and-functional-streets or visit a drop in session on January 12, or January 19 10:30am-12pm at 255 Queen Victoria St, North Fremantle.

