Funfair Freo-style

ARE your kids driving you nuts at the tail-end of the summer holidays?

Well, take them down to ‘Funmantle’ – a host of funfair rides at Walyalup Koort, FOMO and Victoria Quay in Fremantle.

Children will love the Fiesta Balloon, Cup and Saucer, Dream Swinger and Runaway Train, as well as the fast-spinning Storm and Dodgem Drift bumper.

A $5 ticket (plus booking fee) provides entry to all six carnival rides, and there’s bonus activities for kids at Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour from 3pm-7pm.

“Everyone loves a ride, whether you’re young or young at heart and five dollars is great value,” says Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge.

“Given it’s the middle of summer, we’ll start the rides mid-afternoon when it has cooled down and will go into the evening.

“Fun-seekers can make a day of it, by coming into Freo for lunch or dinner and enjoy everything our famous hospitality scene has to offer.”

To add to the carnival atmosphere there will be sideshow games and other surprises at ride locations.

Funmantle is on daily 3pm-7pm until Sunday night (January 21). To book tickets go to visitfremantle.com.au.

