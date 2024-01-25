Cool new record

‘DEANO’ from Bondi Rescue, WA news presenters, the Fremantle mayor and sailor David Dicks were just some of the folk who set an ice bath world record at Leighton Beach last Saturday.

Out of 553 particpants, 509 people managed to set an inaugural world record by submerging up to their necks in 6 degrees C ice baths for three minutes. Organisers smashed the record attempt with an initial target of 250.

The youngest record breaker was nine years old, and participants included David Dicks, who in 1996 was the youngest person to single-handedly sail non-stop around the world aged 17.

Afterwards, the team from Cold Nips organised a huge ocean dash.

“We think this could have been a record in its own right for a beach dash – we estimate 1000 people all ran into the ocean. It was an amazing sight!” says event organiser Mark Hughes.

Aside from being lots of fun, the event had a serious side, raising funds for Beyond Blue, a not-for-profit that supports Australians with their mental health.

An opening speech touched on anxiety and depression, before the song Simple Question by The Dreggs was played. One of the band members had lost his brother to suicide.

“The words to the song are incredibly powerful and poignant,” Mr Hughes says.

“We had approximately 1200 people all holding hands on the grassed area in front of the Orange Box café as we asked them to remember anyone they knew who was struggling with depression, or simply to take time to acknowledge those that are, while we played the song. Barely a dry eye in sight!”

Mr Hughes is still waiting for money to come in from sponsors, but he’s already raised around $30,000 minus costs.

Organising the attempt was a major logistical feat, requiring about 2.9 tonnes of ice and 43 3m pools pumped full of ocean water. He says Dean ‘Deano’ Gladstone from Bondi Rescue flew in from Sydney with his wife Katie and held a breathwork and yoga session, as well as taking part in the ice bath world record.

A White Gum Valley resident, Mr Hughes runs ice bath classes at Freo Farmers Market for a gold coin donation and founded One Life Live It, offering personal coaching and ice bath training to alleviate stress and anxiety. For more info see onelifeliveit.com.au.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

