Modern beauty

THE owner of this South Fremantle home did extensive renovations, but ended up working overseas and never got to enjoy them.

He did come back on a couple of fleetings visits, but the oven and dishwasher have never been used.

The house is situated on Wardie Street – part of the Mills and Ware Biscuit factory redevelopment – and has the look of a movie set with cute two-storey houses, pleasant green verges and soaring jacaranda trees.

It’s so quiet and community-friendly you’ll see kids riding their bikes on the street or playing in the biscuit factory park across the road.

Modern stained glass windows create a pleasant glow in the small vestibule.

As you step inside you’ll discover a spacious open-living area with a beech floating timber floor and crisp white walls.

The galley-style kitchen has sparkling white cabinetry, a sweep of grey stone benchtops and a large double pantry.

The alfresco has a beach feel with a peaked, alsynite roof and limestone paving, and the high walls ensure total privacy.

A black wrought-iron balustrade contrasts nicely with the pine timber stairs that lead to the two bedrooms on the second level.

The larger street-facing bedroom has a lovely north-facing reading nook, and a spacious bathroom with a free-standing bath and separate shower.

The third bedroom and second bathroom are in a cedar-clad studio with an alfresco courtyard, at the rear of the property.

There’s a single garage accessed from a rear laneway and parking for a second car, plus room for a third off Wardie Street.

This home offers a great South Fremantle lifestyle and is move-in ready.

There’s plenty of cafes nearby and South Beach and the Fremantle CBD are within walking distance, or you could jump on the CAT bus at the bottom of the road.

By JENNY D’ANGER

27 Wardie Street, Fremantle

$1,150,000

Brad Katnich 0466 900 955

Denise Muir 0419 932 302

Mark Brophy Real Estate 9335 9800