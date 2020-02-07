Retro magic

YOU could spend hours in Old Values, rummaging through boxes of mysterious items that wouldn’t look out of place on the Antiques Roadshow.

But the Holland Street shop doesn’t pretend to sell up-market antiques, and while you may find the occasional gem, mostly it’s affordable collectibles, bric-a-brac and furniture.

“It’s all retro and vintage, nowadays,” owner Paul Vogel says.

Retro clothing is popular, sourced by colleague Barbara Richards, who also has an eye for ‘50s and ‘60s furniture.

“We like things that are off-beat; things that will surprise you,” she says.

Her latest find is a white pastil ball chair by Finnish designer Eero Aarnio.

They go for a bomb on-line; if you can find one.

An iron candelabra and an old butcher’s block dominated the shop window when the Herald recently dropped-in.

Unfortunately they both had sold tags, as I was seriously tempted.

A laboratory technician for 20 years, Mr Vogel found himself retrenched in the late 1990s and turned a passion for collecting the funky and unusual into a business.

“It’s all second-hand and we play a role in recycling,” he says.

For the past two decades Old Values has been in the small commercial precinct between Marmion and High Streets, beside a dog groomer, a cafe, and the furniture shop-cum-art gallery Post Irving.

Owner Christine Lynch dresses movie sets and frequently sources items from Old Values.

“Christine borrows stuff from us,” Mr Vogel says.

Despite being slightly off the beaten track, the shop attracts a variety of customers.

“From premier Carmen Lawrence to garbos and everyone in between.”

The name of the shop sums up its ethos, and Mr Vogel and Ms Richards are as happy talking to customers as they are making sales.

The D’Angers can vouch for that.

By JENNY D’ANGER

Old Values

114 Holland Street, Fremantle