Chester beaut

CALIFORNIAN-style bungalows popped up in Australia between the two great wars as parents looked for modest and affordable homes.

This Chester Street bungalow is a classic of the period, but has recently been adapted to meet the needs of the 21st century family.

The big backyard of yesteryear has been reduced to 250sqm, but there’s still lawn at the front for the kids to play on and a pleasant courtyard alfresco area at the rear.

The original section of the home has all the features of the period with stunning lead light windows and doors, decorative ceilings, fireplaces and gorgeous jarrah floors.

Two of the three bedrooms, a bathroom and formal lounge are in this section.

The lounge still has the jarrah-framed hatch that would have opened into the kitchen.

It’s a cute reminder of a bygone era, but no longer opens.

A generous extension brings the home straight into the modern age, with clean lines, crisp-white walls and rich jarrah floors.

The kitchen includes white-stone benchtops, a breakfast bar and heaps of cupboards and drawers.

A second bathroom is located off the sparkling and contemporary living/dining area.

Almost floor-to-ceiling sliding doors provide access to a covered alfresco deck.

With an overhead heater, cafe blinds and high walls you could use it just about all year round.

The parents’ wing is on the second level, where you’ll find a spacious sitting room with a long built-in jarrah desk.

Windows on the south and west side offer glorious sunset views, framed by towering Norfolk Island pines.

The spacious ensuite bedroom has similar views and a walk-in-robe .

The very community-friendly Parmelia Park is over the road and South Beach is a mere four-minute walk away.

Over the hill is a great supermarket, an upmarket fruit-and-veg shop, doctors, a chemist and a funky shoe shop.

What more could you want?

By JENNY D’ANGER

44 Chester Street, South Fremantle

