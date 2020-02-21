Good vibes

THE good vibration of music soothes and excites but can also heal, sound therapist Julian Silburn says.

The Attadale local conducts two sound therapy sessions a week at the Beaconsfield yoga centre on South Street.

“Sound vibration takes you into a deep mediative state,” he says.

Last year he linked up with Aboriginal elder Richard Walley to conduct sound healing in Bali’s Pyramids of Chi, just outside Ubud.

In April he’s heading back with gestalt psychotherapist Christina Burki for her I Am Retreat.

Across eight days there’ll be meditation, yoga, vision boarding, art therapy, massage and plenty of sound healing.

“Empowering people through listening,” Mr Silburn says.

“It gives people the time and place to tune into themselves.

“Often we do so many things in our daily life that we are only semi on-track…but not feeling in touch with what our spirit and heart want.”

He uses a variety of instruments in his sound therapy sessions, including temple bells, a small hand drum and flute, and a didgeridoo.

A sound therapist for more than 20 years, Mr Silburn learnt to play didgeridoo in Arnhem land where he was “culturally adopted” by the Aboriginal Yolngu people.

He’s taking a variety of didgeridoos to Bali, including a crystal one.

“It has a very expansive sound. The people in [Arnhem Land] love it.”

Peter and Lyn McIntosh are behind the two Pyramids of Chi, located in Bali’s spiritual heartland Ubud.

They are the largest dedicated sound healing centres in the world, and tap into the electro magnetic energy in pyramids.

“The centres are a combination of ancient sounds, sacred geometry design, polar positioning, pyramid power and the ever-present energy of Bali,” the couple’s website says. To book the I Am Retreat go to christinaburki.com.au or call Ms Burki on 0458 158 822.