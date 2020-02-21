COMPETITION! WA Made Film Festvial

Stellar lineup of homegrown talent on the big screen

Win a DOUBLE PASS TO THE WA MADE FILM FESTIVAL SATURDAY SHORTS EXTRAVAGANZA ON SATURDAY, 14 MARCH

WA’s most antcipated new film event, WA Made Film Festival, has revealed its inaugural program which features an excitng lineup of groundbreaking feature films, stunning shorts and thought-provoking documentaries.

This massive program will be screened over three days from March 13-15, 2020 across Palace Cinemas Raine Square and Palace Cinema Paradiso. A free, family-friendly screening will also be held at Northbridge Piazza.

This important new festval will kick off on Friday, 13 March with the Perth premiere of Maziar Lahooti’s highly-antcipated feature film debut, Below.

WA’s vibrant and impressive filmmaking talent will be on display during the WA Made Film Festival Saturday Night Shorts and Sunday Night Shorts Event Screenings.

Both Short Event Screenings will feature a range of high quality and immensely entertaining short films produced by some of the state’s best up-and-coming filmmakers and includes unseen gems like the heartbreaking Little Man, the Jim Jarmusch-inspired Hound Dog and the deviously dark Killer Experience.

These two Event Screenings will also include a before and after party with Atomic Beer Project brews, Abbey Vale Wines, Perth Gourmet Trader Deli cheese platters, filmmaker Q&A’s and more door prizes.

Run by Cinema Australia’s Matthew Eeles and local producer Jasmine Leivers, WA Made Film Festival is the first event of its kind that solely celebrates WA films and the talented cast and crew behind them.

You can read more and view the inaugural WA Made Film Festival program at http://www.wamadefilmfestival.com.au

