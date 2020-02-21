Photo mystery

I WAS on a recent trip to Fremantle and tried in vain to find where this photo was taken.

It’s from 1951-52 when my late father John McCardle was working across Australia, including Fremantle, after working on the start of the Blue Mountain irrigation plant.

I thought the photo was around by the Esplanade Hotel, but after visiting there I could not trace the same area as the photo.

Any chance you, or any of your readers, could identify this area?

Patrick McCardle

Sunderland, England