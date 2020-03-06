Harbour Theatre is kicking off its stellar 2020 season with a stage adaptation of Truman Capote’s classic novella Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Adapted by Richard Greenberg and directed by the multi-talented Shaun Griffin, Breakfast at Tiffany’s features an outstanding cast led by Jessie Bailey as the iconic Miss Holly Golightly.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s tells the story of a young Southern-born writer, known to us only as Fred, who becomes infatuated with his Upper East Side neighbour, the beguiling and effervescent beauty Miss Holiday Golightly.

Holly is a country girl, turned New York cafe society girl. As such, she has no job and lives by socialising with wealthy men, who take her to clubs and restaurants, and give her money and expensive presents – an “American Geisha” would be an accurate description.

Holly likes to shock people with carefully selected titbits from her personal life or her outspoken viewpoints on various topics. Over the course of a year, she slowly reveals herself to the narrator, who finds himself quite fascinated by her curious lifestyle.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s plays at Camelot Theatre, Mosman Park Memorial Hall for a strictly limited season on March 20, 21, 23, 25, 26, 27 and 28 at 7.30pm, with matinees on Sunday March 22 and 29 at 2pm.

Tickets on sale now:

$25.50

Full/$23.50

Concession/$20.50

Student or child under 15yo.

BOOKINGS

http://www.taztix.com.au or 9255 3336

For more information visit http://www.harbourtheatre.org.au