Women’s Fest Freo 2020

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, a massive night of female-led talent has come together for Women’s Fest Freo at Clancy’s Fish Pub tonight (Saturday March 7).

Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural Women’s Fest Freo, two stages will be packed with awesome local acts including Axe Girl, Lucy Peach, Grace Armstrong, Freya, Joan & The Giants and stacks more.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go direct to UN Women, a branch of the United Nations who do incredible work to assist and empower women around the world. When you hear that the women of Afghanistan were locked out of recent peace talks between the United States and the Taliban – talks that will have a massive impact on whether they’ll even be allowed to get an education or pursue a career – you know that your money will be going to a good cause.

Women around the world need your support, and what better way to do it than having a night out with great music, food and a drink.

Representatives from UN Women will also be attending, so you’ll be able to ask them more about the great programs they fund.

Saturday March 7 @ 6pm

Clancy’s Fish Pub

Cantonment Street, Fremantle

Tickets from Oztix or at the door