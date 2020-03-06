Fun learning

PADDLE boarding and camping at Woodman Point are just some of the fun activities Cahoots has been organising for decades for children with disabilities.

The not-for-profit organisation started life 30-odd years ago as Kids Camps, but these days it offers a diverse range of services.

“Cahoots is for all children with all disabilities – intellectual and physical,” communication manager Sam Evens says.

“We also have children-at-risk programs and for young people suffering mental health problems and post traumatic stress disorder.”

There’s a serious side to the fun as youngsters develop relationships, learn skills and face challenges, all while growing in confidence and finding acceptance.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme has opened doors for expanding programs, but the organisation still relies on fundraising and donations.

“For those who fall through the gaps or aren’t on the NDIS scheme yet,” Cahoots manager Kaylee Nicholas says.

The organisation recently launched a connecting with culture program for Aboriginal kids, who participate in activities like bush walking, rock painting and damper making.

In a collaboration with other multi-cultural organisations, Cahoots is celebrating Harmony Week Family Fun Day at Braithwaite Park in Mt Hawthorn.

“We want people to learn about different cultures and to connect and celebrate cultural diversity,” Ms Nicholas says.

Activities include workshops on boomerang making and Aboriginal culture, mixed martial arts, Chinese paper cutting and lion dancing.

There’ll also be food vans and African drumming and Brazilian shaker making. Connect, Learn and Celebrate is on Saturday March 14, 10am-2pm.

by JENNY D’ANGER