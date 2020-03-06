Irish charmer

I FIRST fell in love with this Fremantle home when I visited it five years ago.

I’m happy to say that since then it has undergone many changes, making it even more adorable.

The plain brick exterior has been rendered and whitewashed giving the “little house on the lane” a fairytale charm.

Inside, a partition wall has been removed from the living/dining/kitchen area, opening the space up.

Overhead is a timber ceiling, and underfoot is stylish terracotta tiles.

The galley-style kitchen is pure country cottage, with recycled timber cupboards and a raw-brick wall lined with timber shelves.

On the other side of the room, two cute jarrah-framed windows set off the white-washed wall in the living area.

Adding to the cottage charm, there’s a wall of glass overlooking a magical garden dominated by a massive mulberry tree and a huge mosaic. This genteel alfresco suggests afternoon tea parties or pleasant evening soirees, amid the sculptured greenery.

The main bedroom is on the second level, where there’s room for all seven dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty. A timber-beamed peaked ceiling and jarrah floors add to the storybook feel.

There’s a cute little ensuite with views of the leafy garden from the shower.

Situated on Limerick Way, this two-bedroom home is close to the George Street cafe strip, and not far from Fremantle and John Curtin College of the Arts.

by JENNY D’ANGER

9 Limerick Way Fremantle

from $648,000

Mary Burns

0413 749 944

dethridgeGROVES Real Estate

9336 1166