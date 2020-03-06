It’s now a gulf

IN this week’s THINKING ALLOWED, Fremantle MP JOSH WILSON responds to the federal government’s “Closing the gap” statement on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, released last month. Mr Wilson says we need to do more.

THE annual Closing the Gap statement is a penetrating window into the character and wellbeing of our country.

All else aside, we cannot be at peace with ourselves when the circumstances of so many First Australians situate them in a parallel world – where everything is squeezed and tilted away from basic standards of social inclusion, health care, educational attainment, economic opportunity, cultural respect and freedom from discrimination.

We can’t be at peace with ourselves, because, one way or the other, that is the case for too many Indigenous Australians.

Within the seven key areas of marked disadvantage only two of the Closing the Gap targets are currently on track.

That means we are not making progress to address the fact that child and infant mortality for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids is twice as high as the rate in the broader population, the fact that life expectancy is so different for Indigenous people or the fact that employment participation remains widely divergent.

It’s interesting to note that the Closing the Gap summary refers to the unchanging gulf when it comes to employment participation as being stable.

‘Stagnant’ would be a better word. If your mantra is that the best kind of support that government policy can deliver for people is a job, then you’d have to judge yourself pretty harshly on those numbers.

In 2018 the Indigenous child mortality rate was 141 per 100,000. For non-Indigenous kids it’s only 67 per 100,000.

It is a terrible gap. We can’t accept it. The rate of Indigenous child mortality was falling until 2012 but it has risen again.

The target to close the life expectancy gap by 2031 is not on track. Indigenous Australians live on average eight years fewer than non-Indigenous Australians.

We need to be clear that the response to the lack of progress under the Closing the Gap framework cannot be to adjust the framework in order to let ourselves off the hook of achieving real change.

That would be a cop-out and an abdication.

As we rightly apply ourselves to the awful rates of suicide among those in our defence forces, so we must galvanise ourselves and respond to the scourge of suicide in Indigenous communities, particularly among kids. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Do we reflect enough on the fact that 25 per cent of all children who died by suicide over the last five years were Indigenous?

I was with my predecessor, Melissa Parke, when, as the parliamentary secretary for mental health in 2013, she announced in Fremantle the first national strategy for Indigenous suicide prevention — an initiative largely discontinued under the Abbott government.

Rob McPhee, deputy CEO of the Kimberly Aboriginal Medical Services and co-chair of the Kimberley Aboriginal Suicide Prevention Working Group, has written about the kind of effort that is needed:

Any sustainable response must go to the deeper, underlying historical causes of hopelessness and despair, which contributes to suicide.

This isn’t just a problem among children; the suicide rate peaks in those aged between 25 and 34.

These deeper causes include intergenerational trauma. Poverty, racism, social exclusion, substandard housing, and economic marginalisation are the legacies of colonisation.

There’s a clear element in what Mr McPhee says that goes to the unresolved question and the unrequited promise of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

That came from a process that was based on listening to Indigenous Australians.

Yet what was clearly communicated through that painstaking work: the decision for proper recognition, the need for truth-telling and agreement-making processes in the form of a makarrata commission and a First Nations voice to parliament – these simple, vital steps forward have been ignored.