Chamber: Export, retail ‘decimated’

FREMANTLE’S export and retail sectors are being “decimated” by the Coronavirus pandemic, says Fremantle chamber of commerce CEO Danicia Quinlan.

Ms Quinlan said nearly a quarter of the chamber’s members were exporters and it was working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the national chamber of commerce to lobby for ways to get goods to market.

“We are working with DFAT and ACCI to monitor external border controls, market access, and freight availability on planes and ships,” Ms Quinlan told the Herald.

“[We] have had input into the federal and state assistance packages for these affected industries.

Business continuity

The chamber has produced a business continuity plan which its currently rolling out.

“A further third of our membership base are in the retail, hospitality, arts and community recreation sectors which are obviously the hardest hit at the moment.

“We are sharing information, tips and tricks, and gathering expertise and advice on navigating tight cash flow, trading insolvent risks and creative tips and tricks that our amazing local industry is developing as this evolves.”

Ms Quinlan said the chamber was also reassessing its own events to ensure it could maintain social distancing protocols or mitigate any financial losses. It was also putting in plans to manage access to its buildings to protect tenants.

by STEVE GRANT