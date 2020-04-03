Death defying heroes

EVERY day thousands of our fellow citizens go to work and court an ugly, painful death. 

These are the front-line staff and volunteers in hospitals, health centres, local surgeries, St John’s Ambulance, Aged Care and the welfare sector battling the scourge of Coronavirus swirling around the world.

We all know some of them as family, as neighbours, as friends.  Please spare a thought for them all, every day, and for their worried families, and thank them in person if possible. Show your gratitude in practical ways if you can. 

Also, think hard too about what we all can do to make their lot easier and safer. We want your ideas. Send them to news@ fremantleherald.com by Monday next, April 6

