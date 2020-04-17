Lawyers line up at Cockburn

NO less than three lawyers from Jackson McDonald were called in on Thursday to help Cockburn council work through a secret report into allegations of an unsafe workplace by CEO Stephen Cain.

The council has held numerous confidential special council meetings since Mr Cain took sick leave on October 23 last year claiming the stressful environment was impacting his health. He’s since been on enforced paid leave with the council ordering him not to return to work until an investigation had been completed.

At Thursday’s meeting Jackson McDonald partners Renea Harding and Matthew Reid, and associate Brenna Swanson were in attendance. Ms Harding specialises in workplace relations and safety and Mr Reid is a council policy and governance specialist. Both are in the company’s local government branch.

They were joined at the meeting by three of the council’s directors, Don Green (community services and governance), Daniel Arndt (planning) and Charles Sullivan (engineering), who needed an invitation to remain while the doors remained closed to the public. Ironically the agenda lists being “transparent” as one of the policy implications for the item.