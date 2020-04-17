Love by the riverside 

YOU can feel the love that’s gone into building this riverside property in Bicton.

The owner bought and milled all the wood used to make everything from doors to skirting, and laid every block of sandstone.

As you walk up to this two-storey home you pass majestic, towering gum trees and are struck by the classy, understated facade.

Inside, high ceilings create a real sense of space in the open-plan family, dining and kitchen area.

Whipping up meals will be a joy in the kitchen, which includes stainless steel Miele appliances, stone benchtops and crisp white cabinets and drawers.

A lot of us are working from home right now, so the downstairs office/media room in this property would be put to good use. There’s also a bathroom and laundry on this level.

It’s the little handcrafted details that impress in this house, including the jarrah timber floors, the patio doors made from Japanese wood, and the relaxing patio out front.

The owner is a boatbuilder and you can tell the craftsmanship is of the highest order in this four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has large walk-through robes and a massive ensuite with a shower and oversized bath. The remaining three bathrooms are generous and have two seperate bathrooms.

Up here there’s another lounge with a superb balcony that has views down to the river.

It’s perfect for a tipple at night after a hard day’s work.

Situated on Crewe Street, this 449sqm house has three car spaces, reverse cycle air conditioning, a security alarm and reticulated gardens.

The couple who own the property are downsizing and have already bought a new property, so will look at all “reasonable offers”.

It’s a gorgeous home just a few metres from the Swan River – what more could you ask for?

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

6 Crewe Street, Bicton

Viewing by appointment

Mint Real Estate 9339 9222

Nicola Fleet 0403 969 227