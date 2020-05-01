Kennedy library the best

THE Kennedy Baptist College in Murdoch has won this year’s WA School Library of the Year award.

The excellent staff at the college’s Research and Study Centre were recognised with

a gong from the WA School Library Association.

College principle Mark Ashby says the students go to the centre to learn, read, collaborate and relax.

“We are proud of our outstanding staff at the RASC, of their achievement, and for constantly adapting to the current need to encourage

a culture of innovation and creative thinking in our students,” he says.

Virginia Yurisich, head of research study at the College, says: “The centre undertakes, among other things, reading and literacy programmes, applying research into current trends, a virtual library/website containing instructional videos, and presenting professional learning to teaching staff.”

WASLA president Natasha Georgiou says the award was well deserved.

by DEANNA CORRIERI