Opulent manor 

LIVING the dream.

These days it’s a trite over-used phrase, but this palatial Applecross property ticks all the boxes.

No expense has been spared in this four bedroom, four bathroom house which includes an elevator, a chef-grade kitchen and a tennis court.

They say first impressions count and the spiral timber staircase in the entrance foyer is stunning.

It’s a gorgeous piece of craftsmanship with polished wood steps and a black wrought-iron balustrade.

At the foot of the stairs, a black-and-white checked marble floor provides a lovely counterpoint. There’s more marble on the benchtops in the spacious kitchen, which includes a freestanding six-burner gas cooktop, steam oven and Miele dishwasher. There’s also a large island bench, so whipping up meals with a glass of champers in here will be an absolute breeze.

The vast dining area has floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the expansive rear garden. Also on this level is a home office and a large powder room.

A huge family lounge leads to a gorgeous alfresco with an outdoor kitchen and crystal-clear pool, creating a massive indoor-outdoor area.

Fancy a hit of tennis?

Well you won’t need to drive to the club as this house has a full-size court.

And once you’ve built up a sweat trying to be the next Evonne Goolagong, saunter up to the pool for a refreshing dip.

Afterwards you can enjoy a meal in the sheltered alfresco, before heading inside to the cinema room to watch a blockbuster with a martini. This level also has a lovely bedroom and well-appointed bathroom.

As nights draw in, it’s time to head upstairs to the luxurious main bedroom suite. From here you can wander out onto the balcony and enjoy views of the Swan River and city skyline.

The bedroom has large walk-in robes with custom fitted wardrobes, and a sumptuous ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, a spa bath, double marble vanity and a frameless walk-in shower.

There’s also two queen-sized ensuite bedrooms on this floor.

Situated on 1229sqm on Carron Road – in the so-called Applecross golden triangle – this home is a stone’s throw from the river and close to South of Perth yacht club and private schools.

20 Carron Road, Applecross

$3.3M

Private viewings by appointment

Harcourts Applecross

Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152