It’s their turn to shine

· by · in News. ·

It’s their turn to shine: the E-Shed Markets on Victoria Quay have re-opened on the weekends, giving them a chance to get the drop on their more famous cousins across the tracks in Fremantle’s CBD. One Stop Kites owner Kerry Towers-Dubery, better known as Freo’s Kite Lady, said the first weekend had gone reasonably well. Ms Towers-Dubery has been itching to get back to selling the kites, as she donates part of her proceeds to Ronald McDonald House in memory of a nephew who died from cancer. The markets are open Friday to Sunday from 9am – 5pm. Photo by Steve Grant.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s