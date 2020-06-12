It’s their turn to shine: the E-Shed Markets on Victoria Quay have re-opened on the weekends, giving them a chance to get the drop on their more famous cousins across the tracks in Fremantle’s CBD. One Stop Kites owner Kerry Towers-Dubery, better known as Freo’s Kite Lady, said the first weekend had gone reasonably well. Ms Towers-Dubery has been itching to get back to selling the kites, as she donates part of her proceeds to Ronald McDonald House in memory of a nephew who died from cancer. The markets are open Friday to Sunday from 9am – 5pm. Photo by Steve Grant.